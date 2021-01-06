JOUGHIN, Kellye Courtney

December 21, 1965 – December 25, 2020

Kellye Joughin, just a few days after celebrating her 55th birthday with friends and family, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, on the morning of Friday, December 25th, 2020 due to cardiac arrest.

Kellye Pratt was born the youngest of 3 children to Donald and Linda Pratt in 1965 at Santa Ynez Valley Hospital. She, along with her sister, Cinde, and brother, Jeff, spent most of her early life in the SY Valley cultivating a wealth of friendships that would last even to her final years of life. In the summer of 1980, Kellye along with her parents moved to the town of Oakland, Oregon and then to Dayville, Oregon the year after. However, the family found themselves moving back to the SYV where Kellye attended high school at SYV Union High School. During her high school years, she began to date Andy Joughin, who shared Kellye’s zeal for animal care in FFA and Ag Classes. Shortly after graduation, Kellye and Andy were married while Kellye studied at CalPoly University in San Luis Obispo.

She soon found herself awash in the joy of motherhood as she welcomed Andrew Pratt Joughin in the spring of 1992 and Jentry Joughin in the summer next year. As her boys grew older, she made her knack for child care into a career, furthering her education with online courses while working full time at the SY Pet Hospital. A handful of years later saw the birth of her youngest son, Parker Joughin in 1999. Her extra classes allowed her the opportunity to teach the children of the SYV, including her own son, at SY Presbyterian Preschool for many years.

After nearly a decade of living in Emmett, Idaho, Kellye returned to the Valley once again. Over the next few months she cared for her ex-husband and love of her life, Andy, until his passing in 2014. With the loss of her mother, Linda, just a few years later in December 2017, Kellye remained by her father’s side until his passing in October of 2020.

In her free time Kellye enjoyed taking care of her menagerie of animals and pets over the years at the “ranch” as well as interior decoration and crafting projects. Those close to her know that she had a special love for road trips and travel, no doubt instilled in her at an early age by her father. Her love of children extended beyond the love for her young nieces and nephews; too numerous to count are the boys and girls who simply knew her as the dedicated teacher, “Ms. Joughin.”

Kellye is survived by her three children, Andrew, Jentry, and Parker. In addition her sister, Cinde Rasmussen, and brother, Jeff Pratt (June). Also her niece, Nicole Craine (Brent) and her family, Allan Rasmussen and his family, and the Pratt family – Peyton, Travis, and Justin. In addition to her uncle Kenny Pratt (Mardell) is the Courtney family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Pratt, and her father, Donald Pratt.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the SYV Humane Society in Kellye’s name.

A private burial will be held for immediate family only on January 9th, 2020 at Oakhill Cemetery in Ballard. For now, please celebrate Kellye’s life safely, while looking forward to a larger memorial event to be determined at a future date when we are all able to join together.