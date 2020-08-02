Journey through colors

Car wash pulls photographer into unforgettable moments











RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS





Colors descend like a rainbow in front of you as you’re pulled forward into a dazzling display.

But this isn’t an art exhibit or a theme park ride.

It’s a car wash.

The new one at the Shell gasoline station, 90 E. State Route 246, Buellton, automatically pulls motorists forward into a colorful array of soap. Suds are coated in shades of red, purple, blue, black and white.

News-Press Photo Editor Rafael Maldonado saw the colors on his car’s windows and took these photos.

He said the relaxing experience goes beyond what you see. “You can smell the soap and the wax and hear the brushes against the sides of the car.”

