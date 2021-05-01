‘Joy and Pain’ topic of Hospice event

COURTESY PHOTO

Jenee Johnson will present “Joy and Pain: The Art of Flourishing in Unprecedented Times” at 6 p.m. May 19 as part of the Illuminate Speaker Series offered by Hospice of Santa Barbara.

The virtual event is free, but registration is required.

During her webinar, Ms. Johnson will teach attendees how to use nourishing mindfulness and HeartMath practices to cultivate equanimity — the chamber of steadiness where all possibility is held in balance, especially under stress.

Ms. Johnson is a program innovation leader, mindfulness, trauma and racial healing pioneer who leads the effort to bring mindfulness into public health practices and programs through the Trauma Informed Systems of Care Initiative in San Francisco.

Her goal is to improve the organization’s ability to manage change, stay resilient, inspire growth and become a mindful culture that leads and serves with compassion.

The series continues through 2021 with Daniel Goleman in June, Nora McInerny in July and Pico Iyer in August.

— Marilyn McMahon