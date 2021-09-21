Joyce E. Dudley named co-chair of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley was named co-chair of the national organization Prosecutors Against Gun Violence Monday.

She will be working alongside The Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. They are filling the positions of PAGV founders and former co-chairs Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

“Gun violence claims lives and destabilizes communities across the country,” said Mr. Feuer and Mr. Vance. “As we move on from our roles as co-chairs, we leave PAGV in very capable and experienced hands with Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and The Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, as the incoming co-chairs. We look forward to this exciting new chapter in the life of PAGV.”

Ms. Dudley honored the work of the founders in her acceptance speech.

“Mike and Cy did a brilliant job creating, maintaining and growing PAGV,” she said. “I am honored to have been chosen, along with my esteemed colleague DA Darcel Clark, to begin a new era for PAGV in the afterglow of all of their successes.

“Tragically, my county has been devastated by acts of gun violence. Although most gun owners in our communities are both safety-conscious and law-abiding, others, who often possess guns unlawfully, have negatively impacted the lives of many. While in this volunteer position, I hope to reduce gun violence both locally and in our neighboring counties and states.”

PAGV is an independent coalition of prosecutors that discuss ways to prevent and confront gun violence.

— Annelise Hanshaw