Juan Pacheco-Sierra’s essay receives national recognition

COURTESY PHOTO

Left to right are Cindy Quad, business department chair at Santa Maria High School; Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, essay winner; and

Steve Campbell. SMHS principal.

Juan Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, has been selected 10th in the USA for his essay about “Enhancing the Stock Market Experience” during the IvestWrite writing competition.

The national contest is offered to finance students and teachers participating in The Stock Market Game, a program that connects students to the global economy with virtual investing and real-world learning.

Juan’s essay included three things he learned about investing and how it can help his future and others. His written work also covered what stocks, bonds and mutual funds he would invest $100,000 in to perform well over the next 30 years and why.

“I would like to thank InvestWrite for acknowledging my work and selecting me from a pool of competitive writers as a national winner,’’ said Juan, who was notified at the end of the summer. “I hope the teachings offered by InvestWrite will again become assets to future investors and impact many more.’’

Juan, who will be attending UCLA next month, has received a $100 gift card, journal/pen, medal, and a certificate is on the way. His parents will also receive a certificate soon, and “proud parent” magnets.

Cindy Quaid, business department chair, has received gifts similar to Juan’s but include a classroom banner.

“I am quite excited and proud of Juan’s accomplishments,’’ said Ms. Quaid, adding she will proudly display the InvestWrite Winner Banner in her classroom to encourage all future students to expand their options and continue to stretch their interests and knowledge as individual learners.

“The program and curriculum offered to students in the SMHS Business Department provide students with additional opportunities to achieve, and this award to Juan is another example of an outstanding student graduate from SMHS,’’ said Principal Steve Campbell.

