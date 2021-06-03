Juana Flores allowed to return

The Department of Homeland Security has granted Juana Flores a humanitarian parole.

The action will allow Mrs. Flores, a Goleta resident who was deported two years ago to Mexico, to return to her Santa Barbara County family as soon as Friday. The parole will last one year.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, announced the action in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Mrs. Flores was deported in April 2019 after living in the U.S. for more than 30 years. She lived in Goleta with her husband, who’s a U.S. citizen, and she has 10 children and 18 grandchildren. One of her children, Sgt. Cesar Flores, is on active duty in the U.S. Air Force.

In January, the Flores family joined Rep. Carbajal for a virtual news conference to announce the reintroduction of the Protect Patriot Parents Act, which would ensure parents of active duty military personnel are not deported but are granted a pathway to legal status.

In March, Rep. Carbajal wrote Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, asking him to grant the Flores family’s request for humanitarian parole.

— Dave Mason