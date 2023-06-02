Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses ‘Crimes Against America’

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Judge Jeanine Pirro, author of “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic,” gives a talk Thursday during the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable Series in Santa Barbara. In addition to her lecture before the Young America’s Foundation audience, Judge Pirro signed copies of her new book. She is a highly respected judge, former district attorney, elected politician, sought-after legal commentator and champion of women’s rights. She currently hosts “The Five” on the Fox News Channel and previously hosted the cable network’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” In addition to “Crimes Against America,” she’s the author of books such as “To Punish and Protect: Against A System That Coddles Criminals” and ”Don’t Lie to Me: And Stop Trying to Steal Our Freedom.”