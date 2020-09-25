Judge Maxwell elected Assistant Presiding Judge

COURTESY PHOTO

Judge Pauline Maxwell

SANTA BARBARA — Judge Pauline Maxwell has been elected Assistant Presiding Judge of the Santa Barbara Superior Court by the judges of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara. The judges elected Judge Maxwell during a Sept. 18 Zoom meeting, according to a press release.

Judge Maxwell will begin her term as an Assistant Presiding Judge in January 2021 and it will end on December 31, 2022. In January 2023, she will become the Presiding Judge for a term lasting until December 31, 2024.

The judge stated that she is “grateful for the opportunity to serve the Court in this leadership capacity in delivering justice to the residents of Santa Barbara County.”

Since 2014, Judge Maxwell has presided over criminal, civil, family, and probate matters as Judge of the Superior Court, a position she was appointed to by Gov. Jerry Brown. Before that, she was Superior Court Commissioner and presided over minor offense arraignments and trials, as well as drug Court and Mental Health Treatment Court.

— Josh Grega