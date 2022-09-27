Judge OKs oil spill settlement

Federal District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez has granted final approval of a combined $230 million class action settlement related to Plains All American Pipeline’s 2015 Refugio Oil Spill on the Santa Barbara coast.

The court’s approval, which was announced last week, clears the way for the settlement administrator to begin processing and paying claims submitted by affected fishers and property owners.

According to a news release, the settlement was achieved by Class Counsel Cappello & Noël LLP, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, Keller Rohrback LLP and Audet & Partners. The case is Keith Andrews et al. v. Plains All American Pipeline.

The settlement includes $184 million to a class of fishers and processors who operated in the areas impacted by the oil spill, as well as $46 million to compensate owners and lessees of property affected by the spill.

Individuals who believe they may be eligible for the settlement may contact the court-appointed administrator, JND Legal. The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 31.

To submit a claim, see www.plainsoilspillsettlement.com or contact JND at info@plainsoilspillsettlement.com or 1-844-202-9486. You can also write Spill Settlement c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91450, Seattle 98111.

Plains was found criminally liable in 2018 for the oil spill, and this civil settlement was reached as the parties prepared for a civil jury trial slated for June 2022.

— Dave Mason