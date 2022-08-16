Judiciary Republicans ramp up investigation of FBI’s Trump raid

Attorney General Merrick Garland COURTESY PHOTOS

Rep. Jim Jordan

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday ratcheted up their investigation into the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Republicans on the committee sent “preservation notices” to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. These serve as an official notice to the recipients instructing them to preserve documents for future legal proceedings.

The letters also request documentation and communication surrounding the FBI raid.

“The American people deserve answers about the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s home,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement after the notices were sent. “We will settle for nothing but complete cooperation from the DOJ.”

The preservation notices point to the “shocking” and “unprecedented raid” of Mr. Trump’s residence and accused the DOJ of “weaponization of law-enforcement resources against its political opponents.”

“Under your tenure, the Justice Department continues to shatter public confidence in the equal application of justice,” says the notice to Garland. “The department has filed politically motivated lawsuits against Republican-led states on policies disfavored by the Biden administration, artificially inflated domestic violent extremism statistics to advance the Biden administration’s political narrative, used counterterrorism resources to target parents at school board meetings opposed to policies supported by the Biden administration, and selectively prosecuted and investigated political opponents of the Biden administration. These actions not only undermine the stated mission of the department, they violate the most fundamental tenets of our country.”

The step comes after Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward alleging misconduct.

“Fourteen FBI agents have come to our office as whistleblowers, and they are good people,” Rep. Jordan, the ranking Republican on the judiciary committee, told Trey Gowdy on Fox News. “There are lots of good people in the FBI. It’s the top that is the problem. Some of these good agents are coming to us, telling us what is baloney … the political nature now of the Justice Department. God bless them for doing it.”

Director Wray released a statement last week defending the FBI and calling for attacks on the agency to stop.

“Unfounded attacks on the integrity of the FBI erode respect for the rule of law and are a grave disservice to the men and women who sacrifice so much to protect others,” he said. “Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be deeply concerning to all Americans. Every day I see the men and women of the FBI doing their jobs professionally and with rigor, objectivity, and a fierce commitment to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. I am proud to serve alongside them.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.