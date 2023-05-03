Julie Christensen to perform May 13 in Ojai

OJAI — Julie Christensen, currently a New Mexican by way of East Nashville by way of Ojai by way of L.A. and her native Iowa, is headed back to her old neighborhood, playing at the Ojai Underground Exchange, 616 Pearl St. in Ojai, at 7 p.m. May 13.

She will perform in a trio setting with guitarist Joe Woodard and bassist Steve Nelson.

Ms. Christensen is well-known for her work with such luminaries as Leonard Cohen, Divine Horsemen, Van Dyke Parks and many others — not to mention her formidable solo life, with many albums and legacies to boot.

She is also a Household Ink Records family member, having consented to be part of the Headless Household adventure for years (and appearing on a few albums), and releasing her albums, ”Where the Fireworks Are” and “Something Familiar,” on the Household Ink label.

Her new album, “The Price we Pay for Love,” was recently released, and her Ojai show will tap that prized new addition to the discography, along with songs from assorted byways in her storied musical life.

To buy tickets, which are $35, visit ojaiundergroundexchangetickets.square.site. For more information, call 805-340-7893.

— Marilyn McMahon