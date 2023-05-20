June entertainment at Cold Spring Tavern

SANTA BARBARA — Cold Spring Tavern has announced its schedule for its music lineup during June.

The McGuire/Moffet Band and Cadillac Angels will kick off the month, performing on June 3 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. as well as 5-8 p.m.

On June 4, 11 and 18, Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan will perform from 1:30-4:30 p.m with their mix of guitar and harmonica blues, rags and good-time music.

Kelly’s Lot will start the performances on June 10 at 1:30-4:30 p.m. Low Down Dudes, a garage rock band from Santa Ynez, will then take the stage that night at 5-8 p.m.

On June 17, Cyrus Clarke will perform at 1:30-4:30 p.m., and Pick Up 6 will perform 5-8 p.m.

The Salt Martians and Hoodlum Friends will end the month on June 24, with its performances from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Cold Spring Tavern is located at 5995 Stagecoach Road, Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.coldspringtavern.com.

— Annika Bahnsen