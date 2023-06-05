Juneteenth celebration returns to Solvang

SOLVANG — The Juneteenth celebration will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. June 16 at the Craft House at Corque in Solvang.

The theme of the night is Harlem Nights Renaissance.

Juneteenth National Independence Day is a federal holiday in honor of the last emancipated slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865 — over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863.

Early Bird general admission to the event costs $99 per person and includes dinner. Ticket prices will go up after June 8 and close June 14.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their best roaring 20s-themed attire. There will be an auction featuring art pieces by Kahinde Wiley (the artist who made President Barack Obama’s official portrait), Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a mixed-media sculpture by Faith Ringgold, a Harlem native and art professor at UCSD.

Along with the auction there will be stand-up comedy, spoken word poetry, live music, a 360 photo booth, and a southern-themed dinner buffet featuring fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, fondue, shrimp and grits, and Café DuMonde beignets with coffee.

More event information and ticket sales can be found at juneteenthsyv.com.

— Liam Hibbert