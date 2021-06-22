Juneteenth remembered

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSJuneteenth art graces the corner of De la Guerra and Castillo streets. The new federal holiday was celebrated Saturday at various locations in Santa Barbara County. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War was over and slavery was abolished. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SB Unified to discuss sale of Tatum Property next post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.