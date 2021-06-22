Home Local Juneteenth remembered
Local

Juneteenth remembered

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Juneteenth art graces the corner of De la Guerra and Castillo streets. The new federal holiday was celebrated Saturday at various locations in Santa Barbara County. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with the news that the Civil War was over and slavery was abolished.
