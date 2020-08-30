JUNGJOHANN, Norma

Mother. Artist. Teacher.

With heavy hearts we have to announce the passing of our mother Norma Jungjohann, born Wagner.

She passed away August 19th in Dusseldorf, Germany after a courageous battle with an illness which could not be beat in the end. We would like to thank all the doctors and caregivers who prolonged Moms life the longest time possible.

Mom was born in Los Angeles in 1938 into two immigrant families, German and Italian. After attending High School in Vista, Ca she studied art at UCSB.

She lived in Germany almost half of her life and maintained close ties to her Italian family both in the US and in Fornace, Northern Italy.

She returned to the US to live in Santa Barbara after the passing of her husband, Dr. Eugen Jungjohann.

She gave tours for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum for many years and volunteered for the Red Cross Santa Barbara.

We will miss her strength, her humor. We will miss her astonishing knowledge; she was an encyclopedia in anything regarding art and history.

Mom was a teacher all her life. She felt inspired and most alive when being able to convey information about a variety of subjects, she changed peoples lives by suggesting an interest into a subject and people would make that their line of work.

She was a beacon for her grandkids Gregor, Marlon and Alana. They are who they are today not to a little part because of

our Mom.

Rest in Peace, Mom. We love you and you will always stay alive in our hearts.

Karin, Mia and Mark, Gregor, Marlon and Alana, Julia and Ingo, and Frank Wagner.

Santa Barbara and Dusseldorf, Germany