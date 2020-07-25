Jung’s grand slam lifts Foresters to 19th win

The Santa Barbara Foresters loaded up the bases twice in the bottom of the second inning Friday evening against the So Cal Giants and took advantage of each opportunity.

First, a Sean McLain double put two runs on the board for the Foresters. Jace Jung followed that with his fifth long ball of the season to help the Foresters to an 8-5 win.

With the win, the Foresters have now won six straight.

Ian Churchill got the start for Santa Barbara (19-3) and tossed three innings allowing just two hits and one earned run.

Derrek True, Bryce Warrecker, Peyton Pallette, Sean Mullen combined to allow just one hit through the next five innings to help secure Chuchill’s first win of the season.

Elijah Trust pitched the final frame for the Foresters Friday and found himself in some trouble early.

After walking the first two batters, an error loaded the bases for the Giants. Trust then gave up a grand slam to Charlie Saum, bringing the road team back within three runs. It was the first earned runs given up by Trust this season.

Following the homer, Trust settled in and retired the next three batters in order to secure the win for Santa Barbara.

The Foresters finished with six hits, with six different batters earning a base knock. Matthew McLain went 1-for-2 on the evening and continues to lead the team in batting average with .515. He also scored two runs.

Jung is second on the team in batting average at .453 and is now tied for the team lead in both home runs (five) and RBIs (26).

The Foresters will host Santa Maria today at 6 p.m. Spectators are not allowed due to COVID-19.

