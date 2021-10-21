Junior League honors Sustainer of the Year, Woman of the Year



At left, Margaret Townsend is the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s Sustainer of the Year. At right, Sylvia Barnard is the Junior League of Santa Barbara’s 2020-21 Woman of the Year.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is honoring the Sustainer of the Year, Martha Townsend, and the 2020-21 Woman of the Year, Sylvia Barnard.

Ms. Townsend is recognized for her volunteer work, as well as being a seasoned marketer, talented entrepreneur and businesswoman, with more than 25 years of experience, according to a news release.

Ms. Townsend joined the Junior League of Santa Barbara in 1998 and served as president in 2008-09. Her volunteer work in Santa Barbara included serving on the Women’s Economic Venture board, the Santa Barbara Zoo Planned Giving committee, the Jodi House capital campaign cabinet, the Santa Barbara Mission pastoral council and the communications committee for Discovery Pavilion capital campaign at the zoo. She was an early board member of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation supporting the Santa Barbara Children’s Library capital campaign.

Currently she is active on the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation Plaza Project cabinet and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s board.

The Junior League honored Ms. Barnard for her efforts to promote volunteerism, develop the potential of women and improve the community through leadership and action. Ms. Barnard has done all three in her 24 years as executive director of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Under Ms. Barnard’s leadership, Good Samaritan Shelter became the largest homeless shelter provider on the Central Coast and the largest drug and alcohol treatment provider in Santa Barbara County.

Mr. Barnard currently serves on several boards and committees. She is the vice chair of Santa Barbara County Continuum of Car, co-chair of the Community Based Organization Coalition, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Federally Qualified Health Centers Board, founding member of the Santa Barbara County Re-Entry Steering Committee and a member of the Santa Barbara Foundation Community Based Organization Advisory Board.

