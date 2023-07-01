Junior League kicks off 99th year

SANTA BARBARA — The Junior League of Santa Barbara is kicking off its 2023-24 year, the organization’s 99th, with a summer full of recruiting events and preparation for the organization’s Nov. 10 gala.

The JLSB — an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving the community — is hosting several information mixers to welcome new women into the fold. Events are scheduled for July 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn Goleta Rooftop Bar & Bistro, July 26 at Brass Bear Uptown and Aug. 10 at Validation Ale. The mixers are each set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

An orientation event is also planned on Aug. 26 at the JLSB office, 229 E. Victoria St., at 10 a.m. A virtual make-up orientation event is also planned for Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. Those interested in learning more about joining the league are free to attend those events. Or they can contact Join@JLSantaBarbara.org for more information.

JLSB membership requirements include attending the new member

orientation, participating in league volunteer opportunities and displaying a general interest in volunteerism with a commitment to community service and in developing your potential for voluntary community participation. Women must be 21 or older to join. More information is available online at JLSantaBarbara.org/Become-A-Member/.

The JLSB’s 2023 Gala is planned for Nov. 10 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito from 5-11 p.m. For information on the event, contact Gala@JLSantaBarbara.org.

For more information on the league in general, call 805-963-2704 or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Matt Smolensky