Junior League of Santa Barbara offers funds for nonprofits

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is now welcoming Santa Barbara County nonprofits to apply for Community Assistance Funds through March 31. The league will award approximately $10,000 in grants this year.

Priority for funding consideration will be given to organizations whose projects or programs align with the league’s current philanthropic focus area: Improving the lives of at-risk young women by educating and empowering them to reach their full potential while working to prevent exploitation and injustice in our community.

Grants awarded are typically between the amounts of $500 and $2,000. Questions regarding applications should be directed to Jessica Hawley, JLSB community council director, at grants@jlsantabarbara.org. For more information about the application process and the link to apply, visit jlsantabarbara.org/community-assistance-funds.

Additionally, in anticipation of celebrating the league’s upcoming centennial year and 35 years of CAF grants, the JLSB is raising donated funds to give $35,000 in Community Assistance Funds to the Santa Barbara community in 2025. To support the JLSB Community Fund, visit jlsantabarbara.org.

In 2021, a total of $13,500 of CAF grants was awarded to eight nonprofits: Angels Foster Care, Casa Serena, Community Counseling and Education Center, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, Girls

Inc. of Carpinteria, Standing Together to End Sexual Assuault, Storyteller Children’s Center and St. Vincent’s.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many community members. JLSB facilitated the opening of S.A.F.E. House (S​aving A​t-risk Youth F​rom Exploitation House), a six-bed, residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

Additionally, JLSB supported the founding and opening of Living Arrows, a six-bed Transition Age Youth housing program that specifically caters to female survivors of sexual exploitation who are ages 18-21.

Other notable contributions include the launch of the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation and Downtown Public Library programs to improve youth literacy.

