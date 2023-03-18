Junior League of Santa Barbara to put on rummage sale

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting a rummage sale on March 24 and 25 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara.

The March 24 date is a pre-sale for people who would like to get there before the crowd on March 25, and the ticket is $25 to attend. The main event will be on March 25, and admission on that date is free.

Art, baby items, furniture, clothing and much more will be on sale.

The host of the event, Junior League of Santa Barbara, is a local nonprofit organization for women. This is the sale’s 85th anniversary.

According to Junior League’s website (www.jlsantabarbara.org), its mission is “to promote voluntarism, develop the potential of women, and improve the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”

The rummage sale will raise money for the league’s current project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara, a residential shelter in Santa Barbara for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

If you would like to donate your used goods to the Rummage Sale, you can drop off your items today and March 23 at the Carrillo Recreation Center.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com