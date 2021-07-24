Junior League of SB names president



COURTESY PHOTOS

Raina Palta is the new president of the Junior League of Santa Barbara. The Junior League is celebrating its accomplishments under President Valerie Amparan.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is starting the 2021-2022 year with a new president, Raina Palta.

She will serve for two years and is the first president in the chapter to serve two terms.

Ms. Palta, a member for nine years, has served as strategic planning chair, focus area chair, focus area vice chair and community council director.

She began her role in July with a new campaign, “Lift-Lead-League.” She hopes the theme will encourage members to lift one another up and improve the community.

She joined the league to help women and girls who are vulnerable to exploitation. Professionally, she serves as director of statistics at Zartico.

The Junior League is also recognizing the past year’s accomplishments under President Valerie Amparan.

Ms. Amparan stepped up during the pandemic, adapting the group to new programming and fundraising formats, according to a news release.

During this time, the league sup-ported 4 Kids 2 Kids Inc.’s Living Arrows program, a six-bed housing program for women ages 18-21 who’ve survived sexual exploitation.

JLSB’s Joan and Jim Lindsey Endowment funds helped start Living Arrows, and the league plans to continue support over the next three to five years.

The league pulled off its annual rummage sale virtually in 2020, raising approximately $2,000. It raised an additional $11,000 this spring.

JLSB awarded $13,500 in community assistance funds across the following organizations: Angels Foster Care, Casa Serena, Community Counseling and Education Center, Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, Storyteller Children’s Center and St. Vincent’s.

Members volunteered in a variety of formats, including speaking at career events and hosting presentations.

The league hosted a soccer ball drive with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, accruing 640 soccer balls for local elementary schools.

For more information or to join the JLSB, go to jlsantabarbara.org or contact join@jlsantabarbara.org.

