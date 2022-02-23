Junior League to honor Women of the Year



COURTESY PHOTOS

Meichelle Arntz and Holly Carmody of Angels Foster Care have been named Women of the Year by the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will celebrate its 97 years of community service and honor its two Women of the Year at its 12th Annual Gala.

The event will take place March 5 at the Rincon Beach Club, 3811 Santa Claus Lane, Carpinteria. General admission entry will start at 6 p.m.

“We look forward to celebrating the work of our 2022 Women of the Year: Meichelle Arntz and Holly Carmody of Angels Foster Care!” said Junior League President Raina Palta.

The Women of the Year awards recognize achievements promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community, according to a news release.

The Junior League had to cancel its gala in March 2020 due to COVID-19, and that gala would have celebrated the league’s 95th Diamond Anniversary under past JLSB President Lindsay Cortina and Gala Chair Tiffany Thompson. According to the news release, this year’s theme, “Diamonds are Forever,” pays homage to this milestone and the community’s resiliency.

In addition to the Women of the Year awards, this year’s gala will look at the league’s work today and its key contributions during its 97-year history.

The general admission ticket entry includes wine with dinner, compliments of another local winery, Frequency Wines. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on an array of silent auction items while enjoying the ocean air and garden views of the Rincon Beach Club.

One hundred percent of the funds will support the Junior League and its efforts to develop the potential of women and prevent the exploitation of at-risk women and girls in the community.

The evening will be emceed by author, speaker,and entertainer Aaron O’Brien.

Gala guests are encouraged to wear black tie formal attire to complement the theme.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com