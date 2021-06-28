Junior Park Ranger program in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites youth (along with a parent or guardian) to visit Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road, and pick up a self-guided Junior Park Ranger guidebook.

They will be available while supplies last at the Visitors Center beginning Thursday during operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays.

The Junior Park Ranger program is designed for ages 7 to 11. However, all ages can participate.

Interested participants can also request a free PDF link to the guidebook and print it at home.The free guidebook includes educational fun facts about the ranch, a word search, a coloring section and a variety of fun projects available at the ranch.

Participants can complete the series of self-guided activities during summer visits at Los Flores Ranch Park, share answers with a Park Ranger or Visitor Center staff and receive an official Junior Park Ranger badge and certificate.

To reach Los Flores Ranch Park from Santa Maria, head south on Highway 101, turn left at Clark Avenue exit and turn right on Dominion Road.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260. You can also visit cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/recreation-and-park.

— Marilyn McMahon