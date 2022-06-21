‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ still tops box office

Dinosaurs continue to rule the box office.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” grossed $58.7 million in its second weekend.
Placing second in its opening weekend was “Lightyear,” with Chris Evans as the voice of the popular “Toy Story” character. In this movie, he’s not a toy but a real-life space ranger. The animated adventure grossed $51 million.
“Top Gun: Maverick” fell to No. 3 with $44 milllion.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” dropped to fourth place with $4.2 million.
Still in fifth place was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated Fox TV comedy. It grossed $1.1 million.
The animated movie “The Bad Guys” placed sixth with $980,000.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was in seventh place with $959,631.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” placed eighth with $830,000.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed ninth with $228,392.
Opening in 10th place was the comedy “Brian and Charles” with $198,000.
