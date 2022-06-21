‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ still tops box office

AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT

“Jurassic World,” starring “Jurassic Park” actors Laura Dern and Sam Neill, still topped the box office in its second weekend.

Dinosaurs continue to rule the box office.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” grossed $58.7 million in its second weekend.

Placing second in its opening weekend was “Lightyear,” with Chris Evans as the voice of the popular “Toy Story” character. In this movie, he’s not a toy but a real-life space ranger. The animated adventure grossed $51 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” fell to No. 3 with $44 milllion.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” dropped to fourth place with $4.2 million.

Still in fifth place was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated Fox TV comedy. It grossed $1.1 million.

The animated movie “The Bad Guys” placed sixth with $980,000.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was in seventh place with $959,631.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” placed eighth with $830,000.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed ninth with $228,392.

Opening in 10th place was the comedy “Brian and Charles” with $198,000.

email: dmason@newspress.com