‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ tops box office

AMBLIN ENTERTAINMENT

“Jurassic World” took the box office’s No. 1 spot from “Top Gun: Maverick” last weekend.



It took a bunch of dinosaurs to knock Tom Cruise from his No. 1 spot in the sky.

“Top Gun: Maverick,” which was soaring as the highest-grossing movie in North America, dived to No. 2 after “Jurassic World: Dominion” opened last weekend and soared to $143.37 million. Fans packed theaters to see the original “Jurassic Park” cast unite with the “Jurassic World” actors.

But even at No. 2, the “Top Gun” sequel is still flying high, with a gross of $50 million in its third weekend.

Falling from No. 2 to No. 3 was “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” with $4.88 million.

Placing fourth was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated Fox TV comedy. It grossed $2.34 million.

“The Bad Guys,” the animated movie about villainous animals trying to become heroes, placed fifth with $2.25 million.

“Downton Abbey: A New Era” placed sixth with $1.65 million.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was in seventh place with $1.27 million.

“Firestarter,” based on the Stephen King novel, rose from 21st place to eighth place. It grossed $819,740.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” placed ninth with $710,316.

Opening in 10th place was the love story “Ante Sundaraniki” with $620,000.

