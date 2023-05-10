Jury finds Trump liable for $5 million in civil case

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO

Donald Trump

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER

(The Center Square) — A jury found Donald Trump liable for $5 million in damages on Tuesday for sexually abusing a magazine writer in the 1990s and calling her a liar.

The jury in the civil case filed by E. Jean Carroll reached a unanimous verdict.

Ms. Carroll testified that Mr. Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, then defamed her by calling her a liar in a 2022 post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Mr. Trump is leading in opinion polls for the Republican party’s presidential nomination.

His attorneys did not present a defense in the civil trial.

Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social as the jury deliberated on Tuesday.

“Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me,” he wrote on Truth Social.