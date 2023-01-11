Jury trials canceled because of storm’s aftermath

Due to the impacts of the storm, all jury trials in Santa Barbara were canceled Tuesday.

Jury trials in the North County were on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week were instructed not to call jury services directly as the phone lines were overwhelmed.

Jurors were instructed to continue to check their reporting status at juryservice.sbcourts.org or by calling the 24-hour Information Line at 855-955-1103.

Returning jurors, who have already been in the courtroom, were further instructed to monitor their texts and emails for last minute or up-to-date reporting messages.

Courtrooms were operating in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara on Tuesday; however, the rain may have impacted operations.

Contact your attorney, if you have one, for further information.

You may also call the clerk’s offices in:

– Santa Barbara, for criminal and traffic questions: 805-568-3949.

– Santa Barbara, for civil, family, and probate: 805-882-4520.

– Santa Maria for criminal and traffic: 805-614–6590.

– Santa Maria for civil, family, and probate: 805-614-6414.

– Lompoc: 805-737-5390.

email: nhartsteinnewspress@gmail.com