The Santa Barbara County Superior Court announced Monday that all jury trials not yet in progress are temporarily suspended due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County.

The order is effective through Jan. 21.

Judges presiding over jury trials that are currently underway will rule on whether to delay the proceedings.

The Superior Court similarly paused jury trials in March 2020 but relaxed its restrictions when community spread was low.

— Annelise Hanshaw