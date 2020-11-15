Just because they can

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

“No man for any considerable period can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true.” Nathaniel Hawthorne

Remember last week we reported that the City Council would be voting on a Rental Ordinance of grave concern to the citizens of Santa Barbara for the landlords and the tenants.

Not surprisingly, the landlords came out on the short end of the stick. Several resolutions were part of the Rental Ordinance that passed. The “Just Cause” portion creates the exorbitant relocation fees paid to renters by landlords; the second element the “Mandatory One-year lease” contains no sunset clause, meaning a tenant’s lease can never be broken unless the landlord pays relocation fees. This amounts to nothing short of extortion. What an absurdity. Within this ordinance are provisions that increase the relocation fees for elderly, disabled or those tenants having children. One person chimed in at the meeting that “the move” is such a hardship, they had to take a day off work and pay for a moving truck. They implied that the landlord should pay for that. Really? In what world does this work?

At the end of the day, after approximately four hours of discussion, the first non-unanimous vote of this City Council was cast. Mayor Murrillo cast the only no vote against the “Just Cause” portion of the Rental Ordinance, as she stated the relocation fee should not be just two months, but rather be equal to four or five months of rent! Sounds more like a down payment on a house. It may be a few years before we feel the impact of these “magnanimous” decisions made by our generous and “righteous superior” City Council. But feel them we will. It never ceases to amaze us how easy it is to spend other people’s money, for those in these positions.

Remember that four of these people that represent you and steer the city are up for re-election in less than a year. Think about it. What do they do for you? Do they listen to you and do they represent you?

Speaking of election results, the non-stop hatred by the Left towards Trump and his supporters for the last four years reached outrageous proportions for a civilized society. He and his family have endured the maligning from all sides, non-stop and in every way possible, refusing to accept him as the President of the United States, although he resides in the White House. He prevented terrorist attacks for the last four years, he stood up to China, discounted WHO because of their allegiance to China, brought jobs back to the USA and made us energy independent. He insisted NATO pay its share and he canceled our membership from the Paris Accord. Why should anyone be part of a climate change accord if China and India are not part of the same deal?

If the balance of power shifts back in China’s favor, if globalization takes jobs away from Americans again, if our 401K’s take a serious dive, if terrorism arises with travel bans lifted that were put in place for our safety, if the borders are opened and our facilities and resources become a free-for-all again, will that make people happy? Is that the price we pay for being “progressive” and “woke”?

“The people never give up their liberties, but under some delusion.” — Edmund Burke

Transparency is demanded, yet we live with censorship every day as the “new norm,” because cancel culture is censorship. The day after the first Presidential debate, Cox cable cancelled Fox News from the basic TV cable package which is $54. But for the price of $134 you can watch Fox News, oh and 140 other stations. That is censorship – if you do not have the extra money you cannot watch Fox News. The only station offering a different viewpoint then CNN, which is, by the way included in the basic TV offering.

On that note, how shall we be united as projected by Biden’s people?

All of Trump’s accomplishments are ignored, and with only his personality making the news. The Saturday night that the media claimed Biden as the President-elect, local college students walked the neighborhood yelling expletive — Donald Trump. They repeated their chant for 20 minutes for the next three hours, every hour. These activities were carried out in like fashion on the streets all throughout America. Products of the condition of our society, we have sunk this low. Oh, so eloquent. What winning behavior! If our education systems were up to par, the populous would respect and understand how their country operates, and that our voting system is based on a time-honored and ordered procedure. For the record, all the states turn in their final counts on Dec. 8, and the Electoral College then casts its final vote on Dec. 14.

In the name of decency, for the sake of liberty and for order to prevail in this great country, we pray for justice for all. We continue to stand our ground and we do not lose hope based in true faith.“Those that deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” ––Abraham Lincoln