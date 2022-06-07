Home Local Just paying the rent among the small business struggles in New York
Just paying the rent among the small business struggles in New York

By ALAN WOOTEN
THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Struggles for small businesses in New York are evident in a new nationwide study comparing ability to pay rent.

For the month of May, 36% – above the national average of 33% – of the Empire State’s small businesses were unable to pay rent either in full or on time. The measure was 24% in April for New York, and 28% across the country.

New York was third worst behind Massachusetts (42%) and Georgia (40%).

Alignable, an online network company for small businesses to generate leads, prospects, referrals and relationships, said its survey randomly checked with 5,321 small business owners across the country between May 7-31. Compared to six months ago, 54% in New York are paying more in rent – including 6% paying more than 20% more, and 12% paying between 10% and 20% more. The national average is an increase of 52%.

Twenty-nine percent of the more than 5,000 survey respondents said they are fully recovered, meaning matching or exceeding monthly revenues earned before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In the national numbers, industries having the toughest time making rent were restaurants (41%), beauty salons (40%), retailers (40%), travel and lodging (36%), animal hospitals and shelters (34%), and construction (34%). Below the national average were industries for automotives (30%), events (30%), manufacturing (24%) and massage therapists (17%).

Measured by minority ownership, 56% can’t afford rent nationally. It’s 31% for women-owned businesses and 27% for veteran-owned.

Alignable earlier produced a Small Business Inflation Study, which showed supply-related expenses, gas prices and elevated labor costs were key factors that “have stymied or even reversed the growth of the small business economy.”

The analysis says “38% say they have one month or less of cash on hand to get them through (yet another) rough patch.”

