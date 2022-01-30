There seems to be two political questions people have been asking aside from COVID-19, and they are:

1) Who is actually pulling President Joe Biden’s strings?

(2) Just who is Ray Epps?

When I ask people the former question, it’s unanimously answered without hesitation: Barack Obama, which is my guess as well. As to the latter at his most recent Mega MAGA rally, former President Donald Trump asked the huge crowd, “Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?”

At the mostly peaceful protest at the Capitol on Jan.6, Ray Epps is shown , on video, quite clearly directing the protesters with a bullhorn which way to go to the entrance of the building. Many of the protesters can be heard derisively jeering him with chants of “Fed, Fed, Fed.” Mr. Epps then went and whispered something into a young man’s ear, who was with him, who immediately went and started tearing down the protective fencing around the Capitol.

It is widely known that Mr. Epps was initially “arrested” along with the hundreds of the peaceful protesters, but even though he is clearly shown to have played a significant role in escalating the violence, for some unexplained reason he was immediately released, whilst hundreds of the truly peaceful protesters still sit in the D.C. jail/prison with no release date in sight for the horrendous crime of “trespassing.”

If it wasn’t obvious before this travesty of justice, it should be painfully obvious to all by now that to put the country back on the right track, this entire Democratic administration needs to have a giant enema that should include a quasi-Nuremberg type of trial with no stone left unturned and with no sacred cows

Larry Bond

Santa Barbara