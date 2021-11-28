Justice: Kenosha, Wisc. vs. Washington, D.C.

In Kenosha, Wisc., as the jury deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, hill staffer Billy Graham said, “We are waiting to see if riots break out because of media lies about a case from a riot that happened because of media lies.” To evaluate his comments, it is helpful to compare the

Kenosha events with the Jan. 6 ones in Washington, D.C.

In Kenosha on Aug. 20, 2020, the police protected themselves from a knife attack and shot and crippled Jacob Blake in self-defense.

In D.C., the mainstream media, except Fox, lied in claiming the police shot and killed an unarmed black man as the Democratic National Convention concluded without criticizing any of the rioting, looting and arson that had taken place in hundreds of Democratic-controlled cities.

A question arises whether the actions in Kenosha and D.C. were protests? Riots? Looting” Arson?

“Protests” “are a statement or action expressing disapproval of something.” A “rioter” is “a person who takes part in a violent public disturbance. A “looter” is “a person who steals goods, typically during a war or riot.” An “arsonist” is “a person who sets fire to property.”

In Kenosha, the protestors were also rioters, looters and arsonists (hereinafter “rioters”) as they did an estimated $50 million in damages to private businesses that may never be rebuilt. In D.C., some of the protestors were also rioters but were not looters or arsonists and did so little damage, only $1.5 million, or 3% of that in Kenosha. At 7:20 that night, Congress returned to its offices. A few items were stolen from the capitol.

In Kenosha in 2020, Mayor John Antaramian, a Democrat, continued to order the police to just watch the third day of rioting, looting and arson and Gov. Tony Evers, aslo a Democrat, refused President Donald Trump’s offer to send in the National Guard.

In D.C., Speaker Nancy Pelosi, prior to Jan. 6, 2021, chose to not reinforce capitol security despite receiving warnings, and even during the events, she rejected the National Guard.

In Kenosha, none of the rioters was arrested, including the three men who attacked and tried to shoot Mr. Rittenhouse after saying to the him “I am going to kill you:” In D.C. the capitol policeman who shot an unarmed woman was given an award, and the FBI has arrested an estimated 650.

In Kenosha presidential candidate Joe Biden called the white, 17-year-old Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” for his defending himself by shooting three white men while not condemning the rioters in Kenosha or the rioters in any of the other 550 cities under attack.

Mainstream media, except Fox, joined candidate Kamala Harris in the accusations. In D.C., President Trump immediately condemned the violence.

In Kenosha, Mr. Rittenhouse was jailed for 87 days without running water for showering although he was able to communicate with his lawyers. In D.C. most of the estimated 650 arrested were, and are, denied bail or the chance to see lawyers, spouses or children with some being held in solitary confinement with no trial dates by President Barack Obama-appointed federal judges.

In Kenosha, Mr. Rittenhouse was informed of the charges against him.

In D.C., those held have not been informed although the FBI estimates that 400 of those arrested will only be charged with the misdemeanor of “trespassing” and perhaps “not leaving a federal building when ordered,” which both have maximum sentences less than the time they have already served. No one has been charged with the “insurrection” except by the mainstream media.

“Trespass” is to “enter a person’s land or property without permission,” such as someone walking through your yard.” “Not leaving a government building when ordered” requires proof that the person was aware of the order. “Insurrection” is a “violent uprising against a government” which implies an attempt to overthrow the existing government.

In Kenosha, the prosecutor Thomas Blinger, a Democrat, was scolded by the judge for unethical tactics. In D.C. the federal system is fighting the equivalent of a “war of attrition” by depriving those defendants of an ability to work or see their families unless they confess.

In Kenosha despite the attempts to intimidate the jury by such tactics as publishing their names, an MSNBC reporter tailing the jurors’ bus as it drove them home at night and BLM threatening riots if there was an acquittal, the jury acquitted Mr. Rittenhouse of all charges.

In D.C., Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a task force to subpoena the phone and computer records of some Republican congressmen and members of the Trump White House despite executive privileges.

In Kenosha after the acquittal, the police controlled the protests while in cities, such as Portland, the home of Antifa, riots were declared.

In D.C., or Delaware, the president and vice president were joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in asserting that the criminal justice system needed to be reformed — because of Kenosha, not D.C. — and the head of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, a Democrat, recommended federal intervention in Kenosha while the mainstream media CNN, owned by Comcast, and MSNBC, owned by AT&T, slandered Fox, the jury and Mr. Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he was only “monitoring” Darrell Brooks, the black man who killed five and injured 48 whites by driving into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., just hours after being released on $1,000 bail from a reckless-endangerment charge. Republicans renewed their opposition to the low bail legislation. The Democrats continued their support.

Was there some truth in Mr. Graham’s comments? Who would you trust with your future? The prosecutors? Judges? Politicians? Mainstream media? Fox? Or the jury of private citizens?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. Formerly he taught at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”

