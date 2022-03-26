Justice Thomas released from hospital

U.S. SUPREME COURT PHOTO

Justice Clarence Thomas

(The Center Square) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been released from the hospital after suffering with an infection.

The Supreme Court announced Thomas’ hospitalization Sunday. So far, no other details of his condition are public.

“Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a news release at the time. “He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments.”

Friday’s news comes as the Senate considers confirmation of a new member to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Justice Thomas’ hospitalization was met with well wishes and prayers.

“Please pray for Justice Thomas,” said Lila Rose, president of Live Action.

