Juvenile accused of starting church fire

GOLETA— A male juvenile has been arrested and is accused of starting multiple fires in the area of North Turnpike Road and Vala Drive, authorities said.

At 11:41 p.m. Monday, Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire that caused major damage to the Growing Babies Preschool and Infant Center and the Church of Religious Science, located in the 400 block of North Turnpike Road. Investigators determined that fire was intentionally started inside the preschool, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

Between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters and fire investigators responded to two additional intentionally set fires on Vala Drive that destroyed several garbage cans and a portable toilet.

The juvenile, whose name was withheld, was identified and arrested on Tuesday, Capt. Bertucelli said.