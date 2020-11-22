Juvenile hall Contractor positive for COVID-19

SANTA MARIA — Santa Barbara County Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman announced Friday night that a contract employee assigned to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

Probation officials said the department has a “comprehensive” management plan to address the employee contracting the virus. All employees and contractors are required to submit to their temperature and a health questionnaire prior to entering the facility.

In this specific case, the staff was tested as part of the contract employer’s regularly scheduled, preemptive testing procedures. Two additional contract staff were tested, but were negative, authorities said.

Contract tracing determined no probation staff or youth were in contact with the contractor, officials said.

