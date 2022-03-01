Juvenile sentenced in Goleta murders case

A juvenile has been sentenced after admitting guilt to first-degree murder charges stemming from a 2021 case in Goleta.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Garcia sentenced the minor Monday to a secure youth treatment facility for seven years.

The minor will have review periods every six months until the jurisdiction of the court ends, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. After seven years, the county may petition the court to extend the minor’s commitment but not past age 25.

On Jan. 7, 2021, Jasper Van Der Meulen and Enzo Rastelli were found inside a vehicle at 12:38 p.m. on Burtis Street in Goleta, having sustained gunshot wounds.

Mr. Rastelli was found dead at the scene. Mr. Van Der Meulen was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and died days later.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case and arrested a 15-year old minor and two adults, Bryan Munoz and Joshua Vega. The minor and Mr. Munoz were charged separately in juvenile and adult courts with conspiracy to commit robbery, multiple murders in association with the Westside criminal street gang and firearm enhancements. Mr. Vega was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in association with the Westside criminal street gang, robbery, and gang-related crimes and firearm enhancements.

Mr. Munoz and Mr. Vega are awaiting trial before Superior Court Judge Clifford Anderson in Department 10 in Santa Barbara. No trial date has been set.

On Jan. 14, 2022, the minor admitted to the first-degree murder charges regarding Mr. Van Der Meulen and Mr. Rastelli. And the minor admitted that he used a firearm during the commission of the murders.

“The minor also admitted that the crimes were committed in association with the Westside criminal street gang in Santa Barbara to further and assist the gang’s felonious criminal conduct with the special circumstances of multiple murders and gang murder being true,” the district attorney’s office said.

