KAHLER, Margo Ann AKA “Peggy”

November 25, 1940 – January 29, 2023

Peggy Ann went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2023 peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at ‘Comforts of Home Senior Care’. She was born at Abington Hospital in Abington PA. in Montgomery County growing up on Willow Brook Farm, as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler PhD. (chemistry) Peggy attended and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1958 with one of her best friends Diane Hogeland with whom she still talked to every week.

Peggy attended Mary Washington University in Fredericksburg, VA and then transferred to Hope College in Holland Michigan where she graduated on schedule in 1962.

Peggy’s family had decided to move to California in 1967 when her father unexpectedly passed away, however, Peggy and her Mother decided to go ahead with the move and Santa Barbara became their forever home. Peggy never wasted any time and went straight to work. She was a 4th grade bilingual teacher at Carpinteria Main Elementary school for 38 years from September 1967 until June 2005. Her organizational skills were unparalleled in everything she owned. She was loved by all for her kindness and compassion for others.

Several of Peggy’s summers were spent in Spain from where she travelled all over Europe and continued to travel worldwide with family and friends.

After her retirement in 2005 she became the librarian for Santa Barbara Christian School for many years until her eyesight became a problem.

Peggy was very active at Trinity Baptist Church as a Deaconess, Oaks Bible Church as a Deaconess, alto in the choir and as ‘decorator’ for every season and potluck at the churches. She attended all the choir programs put on for the Marines at Camp Pendleton and all the Christmas concerts up until 2021 at Oaks Bible Church. She enjoyed Christian music and especially Christmas music since that was her favorite time of the year. Let the decorating begin!

Peggy loved teaching children and for almost 2 decades she volunteered one week a year to Royal Family Kids camp, which is a camp for ‘children at risk’ ages 6-12 years. Peggy would spend countless hours under the shade of big Oak tree listening to and talking with all the children who wanted to just ‘slow down’ a bit and play games with her. The wisdom imparted under that tree to those children was priceless.

Peggy donated to several charities and missions which demonstrated her loving, generous and kind heart. She loved her cats and Chita was with her to the end. She was also an avid patriot and very proud of our military troops and veterans who fought for “her” country and kept it free. July 4th was always a party for Peggy! More decorating!

Peggy’s passion for teaching children was dwarfed only by her love for Jesus and sharing Him with all she came in

contact with.

She is survived by her childhood friends Sue DeCresente and Diane Hogeland, several school colleagues and friends, members of the Barbour family, first cousins once removed Elizabeth G. Frazee, (Timothy T. Myers) & daughter Avery F. Myers, Jonathon W. Frazee & children Justin R., Cori T., and Caitlin S. Frazee and Stanley S. Frazee & children Lane and Julia Frazee along with her entire Oaks Bible family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 11:00 am at Oaks Bible Church, located at 400 Puente Dr., Santa Barbara, CA. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Royal Kids Camp at royalfamilykidssb.com or Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP) cat rescue at asapcats.org

