Kahn re-elected as Tribal Chairman for Santa Ynez Chumash Leadership Team

On March 27, Kenneth Kahn was re-elected as the Tribal Chairman of the Santa Ynez Chumash Leadership Team.

Mr. Khan has been involved in tribal government for 20 years. He was first elected to the Business Committee in 2003, becoming the youngest person ever to serve on the board. He first was elected to the chairman position in 2016.

In addition to his role in tribal government, Mr. Kahn is a member of the California Truth and Healing Council, representing the Central District who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020. He also serves as Vice Chair for the Native American Rights Fund, and he is on the board of directors for Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara.

Additionally, Mike Lopez, Maxine Littlejohn, Gary Pace and Raul Armenta were also re-elected to their seats on the Business Committee.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians was established and recognized by the federal government in 1901. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the country. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation.

