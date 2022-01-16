KAISER, June

Always Up For Adventure, Dies at 9

June Marie Northrop was born in 1924 in Rochester, NY and raised there by her parents, Adelbert and Ruth, along with two younger brothers, Kenneth and Robert.

When she graduated High School at 17 her Dad would not teach her to drive (she was a girl!) so she got a job at Hylan Air Field in exchange for flying lessons and air time. She got her pilot license at 19. She also paid her own way through Brockport State Teachers College.

At 20, June met Richard Kaiser while working at the airport. When she graduated college at 22, they eloped by flying an Aircoupe to the Adirondacks, finding a preacher, and canoe camping through the chain of lakes for a honeymoon. After running a small airport outside Rochester for a year they travelled through the South in a trailer as Richard did crop dusting and June taught elementary school. Along the way they had two daughters, Sally and Kirstie.

1954 found them in Moab, UT where the girls started school. June continued flying and participated in the 1956 Powder Puff Derby, the women’s cross country air race. Moving on to Phoenix, in 1959 she was the first woman to do a parachute jump

in Arizona.

June has travelled extensively, including living in Ilo, Peru where husband Richard flew for Southern Peru Copper Corporation and she taught first grade. After three years there, Richard and his plane disappeared in 1962 in a presumed air crash. When SPCC asked what they could do for her after the searching was called off after six months, she told them “three tickets to Europe and a purchased VW bus waiting for us there.” They did as she asked and June “drove and camped all over Europe with my girls.”

After resettling in Arizona she taught English at Peoria High School. She met Ray Mitokawa, the football Coach and History teacher, and they were married in 1967. She earned a Masters in Library Science and spent the rest of her working life in High School libraries, in charge of opening new libraries as schools were built in the Phoenix area.

June and Ray separated after twelve years. She took up skiing at 50 and could be found either on the slopes or at Mexican beaches with many friends well into her 80s. After retirement she lived in Sedona, AZ and danced with The Red Rockin’ Grannies in parades and in reviews where her new life partner, Rex Hubbard, was part of the chorus. She modeled for Sedona Clothing in catalogs and local fashion shows. She was a life-long member of The 99’s women’s pilot organization and very active while in Sedona.

Travel was in June’s blood: Camping in Canada, US, and Mexico, going to Europe for skiing, China to cruise the Yangtze River. She cruised on the Nile, along Norway, to Antarctica, crewed a sailboat along the Dalmation coast, and took a Tango cruise to Alaska with daughter Kirstie. Hiking was a constant joy and she hiked the Grand Canyon four times.

June spent the last ten years in Santa Barbara, CA and Puerto Vallarta, MX, close to her daughters and granddaughters, Sarah and Alena. As an active member of the Heritage House community, she was often out on trishaw rides and local adventures. Even in her 90s June still flew right seat and handled the controls in her Grandson’s Cessna. June passed away on December 8, 2021 at 97 years young.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund, helping women succeed in aviation and aerospace.