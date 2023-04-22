KALLAS, Agnes (Pappas)

With great sadness we share the passing of Agnes Kallas, who passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on April 10, 2023, at the age of 87. Born In Havana, Cuba on September 15, 1935, she came to the United States at the age of eight and lived the rest of her life in Santa Barbara.

Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, knitting, and crafting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of almost 20 years, Anthony Kallas, her three children from her first marriage to John Pappas, Louis Pappas (Rachel), George Pappas (Kim) and Jan Newton (Michael). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Andrea Pappas, Matthew Pappas (Elissa), Lisa Huebner (Ryan), Jessika Pappas, Jonathan Newton, Daniel Newton, Christopher Newton, and her three great-grandchildren, Hazel, Quinten, and August Huebner.

She will be dearly missed and her faith in Jesus Christ and his finished work on the cross gives us assurance of salvation and comfort of knowing we will see her again one day.