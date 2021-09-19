KALSTROM, Richard Dolson

Richard Dolson Kalstrom passed away in the presence of family prayers Sunday night Aug 15. He was 92.

He was born in San Diego, CA. At age 7, his mother died in childbirth. His father Lewis moved them to the family dairy in Lakeside, where his grandmother raised him and his sister Marjorie. He enlisted in the Army when he graduated from Grossmont High School.

Code technician (cryptography) in WWII Army and reserve, engineer at Raytheon for 35 years, treasurer at Alliance Neighborhood Church, singer in Community Chorus under Charles Gallagher, Camerata Choir (Dr. Harold Dunn) and Santa Barbara Oratorio Chorale. He was a gardener, with 10 food producing trees, grapes, berry vines, strawberries, vegetable garden, and roses.

Preceded in death by wife LaVella, sister Marjorie. Survived by sister-in-law Linda U. (Oregon), brother-in-law Garry A. (Arizona) son John and daughter-in-law Diane (Goleta), cousins Reynold K. (Colorado), Karen T. (Tulare), Robert K. (Valencia).

Memorial at Restoration Church 595 N Fairview: Sat., Sep 25, 1 pm.

Charity: Salvation Army