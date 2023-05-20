Kamala Harris named new artificial intelligence czar?

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses troops in 2022 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. President Joe Biden recently named her the A.I. czar.

William Haupt III

The author is a Center Square contributor

“Because as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want. And in this case they got exactly what they asked for in me and President Biden.”

– Kamala Harris

Artificial intelligence is perceiving, synthesizing and inferring information and conclusions by machines opposed to intelligence displayed by humans. It employs speech recognition, computer vision and the translation of languages as well as other output depicting automated decision-making.

A.I. applications are included in web search engines such as Google, Amazon, Netflix and YouTube. It understands speech with programs such as Siri and Alexa and controls self-driving cars (i.e. Waymo). Its creative tools, ChatGPT and AI art, make automated decisions, to compete in games that require strategy.

This was taken from a science textbook in an effort to determine what A.I. is, how it works, where it is used and its influence today. It is the product of a complex Rubik cube of data used by invented brains from robotic computers.

“The art of simplicity is a puzzle of complexity.”

– Douglas Horton

Artificial intelligence appeared as an academic discipline in 1956. When introduced, it created a wave of optimism. Due to its complexity, few industries invested in it because they didn’t see its value. But through the years, it has found a home to modernize aspects of research used today.

In the first decades, highly mathematical and statistical machine learning had dominated the field of artificial intelligence. This technique has proven highly successful in helping to solve challenging problems throughout various industries and assisting in academic predictions for future technology.

A.I. draws upon science, psychology, linguistics, philosophy and other studies of academia mixed together. It is subject to debate if it is an exact science since men input data.

“Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.”

– Martin Luther King

It was not until 2000 that A.I. found a home on the information highway. Since it is based on supervised learning, it requires human data input for what it produces. It takes an unbiased intelligent person to migrate its data and an equally intelligent group of people to interpret and utilize its information.

There are valid concerns surrounding our reliance on the steady development of A.I. since it relies on omnibus information fed into computers.

Last week when President Joe Biden named Vice President Kamala Harris czar of A.I. for America, this odd new title sparked skeptical reactions from people across the U.S.

President Biden said, “Kamala is responsible to monitor A.I.’s rapid growth and ensure that its information meets our criteria and it does not negatively impact this administration’s objectives or its objectives.”

“It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time to do it is everyday.”

– Kamala Harris

Even the media is questioning this move.

With President Biden’s age and the 2024 election a year away, is this an attempt to convince voters that Kamala Harris is extremely intelligent? Or was she crowned A.I. czar since he is stuck with her.

Kamala Harris hasn’t won a prize for wisdom since her response to questions is giggling. It was exposed in the Democratic Primary, and her campaign went belly up. That was inconsequential compared to what she’s said and done since being elected vice president.

The only duty the Constitution gives the vice president is a vote in the Senate and to perform assignments for the president. And Vice President Kamala Harris has failed miserably at every assignment President Biden has given her to try and prove she is a heartbeat away from running the nation. This even scares the far left progressives.

“You can’t make people like someone they don’t like.” When President Biden was signing executive orders faster than Barack Obama can say “change,” undoing all former President Donald Trump’s successes, Vice President Harris, clad in a COVID mask, stoically stood behind him with her arms folded, looking off into space.

While speaking at a roundtable discussion at Claflin University, touting what her and Joe Biden had accomplished with community banks, she stumbled and rambled this circular sentence: “We know community banks are in the community because they need community banks.”

Vice President Harris has blown every chance to prove herself to America. While in charge of the border crisis, she was booed out of Catholic Guatemala for being pro-abortion.

Asked by NBC News anchor Lester Holt in an interview why she hadn’t visited the border, she said, “I haven’t visited Europe either.”

Entering Catholic Mexico to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, protesters greeted her with signs that read, “Kamala Go Home,” “Mind Your Own Business” and “We don’t kill our babies here.”

Vice President Harris has failed to impress voters, and she can’t even impress her personal staff. As the district attorney in San Francisco and as a U.S. senator, only a small cadre of staffers could tolerate her bullying. Since being elected vice president, more than 13 high-profile aides have left her office; including Meghan Groob, her speech writer. She helped her to avoid public embarrassment as long as she followed her script.

Vice President Harris has complained since day one that she is not being “showcased” as a history-making celebrity. She believes everything she does is headline news since she is the first black woman vice president? And many of the tasks she has been asked to perform are below the pay-grade of her historic position.

She thinks that it is President Biden’s job to convince America that she is the greatest thing since apple pie.

Yet a vice president’s job is to cast a vote in the Senate and assist the president with his daily responsibilities.

Albert Einstein said, “The only source of knowledge is experience.” Most VPs play follow the leader until their time has come. Some run for president and some don’t. In the age of parties picking the candidates and not the people, voters are stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Kamala Harris has not only failed to impress voters, but ranking members of her own party as well. She inherited President Biden’s gaff syndrome and worse. She annoyingly giggles her way through answers to tough questions.

U.S. senior intel officials recently testified in Congress about worldwide threats. Among the many topics that were reviewed were China, Russia, Iran and artificial intelligence. A.I. is now in the same discussion as some of our biggest, most dangerous adversaries.

You’d think that we’d put a highly qualified individual in charge of managing it for the security of our nation. Someone with gravitas and super intelligence. A person who would assure Americans this administration had their back.

Choosing a running mate only because of their gender or their skin tone is bad politics and worse for America. If an unqualified person has to step in and govern the nation and doesn’t possess the skills to do it, it could cost us dearly.

Putting Harris in charge of A.I. is worse than making A.O.C. head of the U.S. Department of Energy. Shame on Joe Biden for giving Kamala Harris a job she cannot handle, knowing she’s failed every assignment she’s had as VP.

“America is a country that doesn’t know where it is going but is determined to set a speed record getting there.”

– Laurence J. Peter