Kane named to foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

Elke Kane has been elected to the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

SANTA BARBARA — Attorney Elke Kane has joined the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The foundation recently elected Ms. Kane, who is a business and employment lawyer at the boutique legal services firm, Trusted Legal LLP, where she works with businesses, private families and trust clients.

Raised in Chula Vista, Ms. Kane has made Santa Barbara home for more than 20 years.

As a child of Mexican immigrants and a student in the public school system, she became aware of the problems that plague public schools and developed an interest in education policy and funding.

While completing a bachelor’s in psychology at UCSB, she did her student teaching at Harding Elementary School (known today as the Harding University Partnership School) in Santa Barbara.

She subsequently earned her degree at the Santa Barbara College of Law, graduating with honors and receiving numerous awards.

Active in the community, Ms. Kane has served as an executive board member for the Cold Spring School Foundation for many years, soliciting donors and organizing events to further support the award-winning specialist programming at Cold Spring School in Montecito. She previously served on the Site Council, assisted in the classroom, and advocated for and participated in local disaster relief and bond measure campaigns, according to a news release.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of Santa Barbara’s public education system, serving more than 13,000 students in 21 schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Dave Mason