KANOFSKY, Lisa A

04/01/1966 – 01/08/2023

Lisa A Kanofsky, 56, passed away on January 8, 2023, in San Luis Obispo, CA. She was born April 1, 1966, in Santa Barbara, CA to Francis and June Kanofsky. Lisa was a loving mother and devoted friend, known for her passion creating art,

reading books, and travel.

Lisa attended Santa Barbara High and later pursued higher education at Antioch University Santa Barbara, CA and Brooks College of Fashion Design. Lisa discovered her love of Pilates while working at the Santa Barbara Pilates Studio with her friend Kristen Williams. She then went on to open her own, Studio 154 Pilates in Santa Barbara. Later in life, she opened San Luis Obispo Pilates.

In addition she also worked as a private duty nurse, art teacher, and owned Le Pari Fashion Boutique in Santa Barbara, CA. In her free time, Lisa enjoyed creating art, sculpting, teaching, and practicing Pilates. Lisa is survived by her son, Gavin and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

A memorial service will be held on June 26th, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Laguna Lake Mobile Home Park inside the clubhouse. 1801 Prefumo Canyon Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405.