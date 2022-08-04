Kansas voters reject abortion amendment

By CHRIS WOODWARD

(The Center Square) — Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have said there’s no right to abortions in the state.

According to unofficial results, 59% voted against the amendment while 41% voted for it in the Tuesday election.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that abortion is a fundamental right under the state constitution. The measure, titled the “Kansas No State Constitutional Right to Abortion and Legislative Power to Regulate Abortion Amendment,” would have also paved the way for state legislators to pass abortion-related laws and potentially overrule that decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in June. Kansas’ proposed amendment is the first time an abortion question has appeared on a state ballot since the decision.

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, which opposed the amendment, told The Center Square that the results mean “the constitutional rights of Kansas women have been protected!”

“From the moment lawmakers put this amendment on the primary ballot, we knew this would be an uphill battle,” KCF added. “They did everything they could to make this amendment nearly impossible to stop. But each of you – you did not give up!”

The Value Them Both Coalition, which backed the amendment, said in a statement that it “will be back.”

“Over the last six months, Kansans endured an onslaught of misinformation from radical left organizations that spent millions of out-of-state dollars to spread lies about the Value Them Both Amendment,” the coalition said. “Sadly, the mainstream media propelled the left’s false narrative, contributing to the confusion that misled Kansans about the amendment.”

“As our state becomes an abortion destination, it will be even more important for Kansans to support our pregnancy resource centers, post-abortive ministries, and other organizations that provide supportive care to women facing unexpected pregnancies,” the group added.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement using the Kansas vote to push for federal legislation that would ensure abortion access.

“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” the president said.

“Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law,” President Biden added.