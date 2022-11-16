Karen Bass ahead of Rick Caruso in close Los Angeles mayoral race

COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Rick Caruso. At right, Rep. Karen Bass

RIck Caruso, the developer who owns Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, is behind U.S. Rep. Karen Bass in a neck-to-neck race for Los Angeles mayor.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Bass, D-Los Angeles, had 52.55% of the ballots cast or 375,143 votes, according to the Los Angeles County registrar’s office. Mr. Caruso had 47.45% or 338,794 votes

In addition to his involvement with the Rosewood Miramar Beach, Mr. Caruso is the developer behind The Grove in the Fairfax District in Los Angeles.

Mayor Tom Bradley appointed Mr. Caruso to serve two stints at the Department of Water and Power. Mr. Caruso also was the president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, and according to caruscocan.com, the candidate is running for mayor to “put an end to street homelessness, make communities safer and clean up corruption.”

If elected, Rep. Bass would be the first female mayor of Los Angeles.

Rep. Bass founded the Los Angeles-based National Foster Youth Institute, which advocates for more than 400,000 foster youth in the U.S.

She served as speaker of the California Assembly in Sacramento, where, according to karenbass.com, she led efforts for stimulus legislation and infrastructure projects. She also is credited for her work in making healthcare more accessible and increasing film production in California, according to the website.

Rep. Bass represents the 37th Congressional District.

email: dmason@newspress.com