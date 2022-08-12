Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Karl Denson’s music emphasizes fellowship across generations.

SANTA BARBARA — Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Denson, a singer and saxophonist, is known for his original songs, which emphasize fellowship across generations, genders, religions and cultures. His band’s latest album, “Gnomes & Badgers” (Seven Spheres Records), is described as the musician’s answer to today’s divisive times.

Tickets for the 21-and-older concert cost $30 at the door and $25 in advance.

To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

For more information, go to karldenson.com.

— Dave Mason