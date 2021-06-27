KASKA, William Charles

William Charles Kaska, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died May 31 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. Bill was born in the Panama Canal Zone, the first child of Albert and Jessie Kaska (nee Gaskin). The jungles, the Panama Canal and the military activity during WW II surrounding this strategic area were memories he cherished. He attended Canal Zone schools and graduated from Balboa High School. After receiving his Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Michigan and a year of post-doctoral research at Pennsylvania State University, he joined the chemistry faculty at the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1964. He and his wife Debbie Drew made their home in Goleta for the next 57 years raising 4 children, teaching, traveling, and living around the world. He especially enjoyed his graduate students and his many friends and colleagues who shared his passion for Chemistry. Bill retired from the University in 2004. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his son Serge, his daughters, Kathleen Perez (James), Marya Darabont (Tibor), Kristin Woolley (Douglas), and seven grandchildren. Services will be private.

The family would like to sincerely thank Marina Morales for years of dedicated caregiving, Abundant Care, an exceptional residential home, Assisted Home Health & Hospice, San Roque Church and Karen Aldenderfer from the Alzheimer’s Association of Santa Barbara and our Maravilla group for their invaluable support.