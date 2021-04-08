KASTNER, Sidney David

Sidney David Kastner, passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Ynez, California on April 3rd, 2021 at the age of 90. Sid is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda, his three children Jim, Ken, and Beth and 5 grandchildren (Wendy, Jack, Mollie, Emily, and Charlie), 3 great-grandchildren (Griffin, Emma, Ainsley), his sister Dorothy Zuch, daughter in laws Jenny and Shannyn, as well as his trusted friends and confidants, Tom Cantella and Francisco (Chico) Guerrero. He was known for having no filter, saying, and doing whatever he wanted, and getting away with it.

Sid immigrated from Montreal, Canada in his teens and was proud of his Canadian roots and honored to be a naturalized United States citizen. It seems so appropriate that his birthday was July 4th. After serving in the Army, Sid started his own company, United Business Interiors. He aptly played all roles within the business until he could hire an actual staff. He grew his business, from next to nothing to be a leader in his chosen field, and a true statesman of the office interiors industry. Sid loved all things Americana, but his biggest joy was collecting early American musical instruments. He loved to give tours of his museum, regaling anyone and everyone with a story of each machine, its history and significance.

Sid’s love of history and his commitment to Downtown Los Angeles, gave him a unique opportunity when he heard that Angels Flight was being renovated. They needed a place to store the cars, and he jumped at the chance to house them in his museum until the project was completed. Sid was also a proud Rancheros Vistadores, Los Charros. He loved his time with his fellow riders and coveted his roping days with his son Jim as some of the best of his life. Sid, along with his wife lived life to its fullest. No challenge was too difficult. The world was their canvas, whether it be spending time in the San Juan Islands, boating, traveling, riding horses, or sitting at the dining room table gazing out over the valley, and saying, to anyone that would listen, what a beautiful place it was.

Our family gives a heartfelt gratitude to his caregiver Jessica Guiterrez.

A celebration of his life is being planned by his family. Hold those you love dear and may Sid’s memory be a blessing.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors