Kate Farms has promoted two executives and added four new board members.

Tom Beecher has been appointed president, and Catherine Hayden is the new executive vice president.

Joining the board of directors are Allison Berardo, Kimberly Alexy, Tom Bedecarre and Rich Cockshott.

Kate Farms produces plant-based, organic, clinically proven nutritional formulas without major allergens, including dairy and corn.

— Marilyn McMahon